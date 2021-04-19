Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $3.03 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,151.57.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,277.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,097.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,849.49. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,205.00 and a twelve month high of $2,296.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.