Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $408,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $78.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.08. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $90.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

