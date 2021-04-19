Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.2% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT opened at $233.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.44. The company has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

