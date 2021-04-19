Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Purchases 32 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after acquiring an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,649,000 after acquiring an additional 190,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.67.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $556.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.63. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.57 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.