Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 654,300 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 852,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,908,988.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $51,566.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,322 shares in the company, valued at $477,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911 over the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NYSE FIX traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $81.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average is $58.99. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $698.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.10 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.