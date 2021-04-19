Comparing IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IAMGOLD and Corvus Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 1 5 6 0 2.42 Corvus Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

IAMGOLD currently has a consensus target price of $5.85, suggesting a potential upside of 74.11%. Corvus Gold has a consensus target price of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 125.61%. Given Corvus Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than IAMGOLD.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of IAMGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

IAMGOLD has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IAMGOLD and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD -31.53% 2.79% 1.70% Corvus Gold N/A -119.12% -111.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IAMGOLD and Corvus Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $1.07 billion 1.50 -$412.60 million ($0.04) -84.00 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -20.50

Corvus Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IAMGOLD. IAMGOLD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corvus Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IAMGOLD beats Corvus Gold on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

