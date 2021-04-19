Comparing Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) & Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Translate Bio and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio $7.80 million 181.67 -$113.29 million ($1.84) -10.24 Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$197.56 million ($1.59) -18.96

Translate Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Translate Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Translate Bio and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio 0 4 7 0 2.64 Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 1 10 0 2.91

Translate Bio presently has a consensus price target of $25.70, suggesting a potential upside of 36.41%. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.55%. Given Iovance Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iovance Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Translate Bio.

Risk & Volatility

Translate Bio has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Translate Bio and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio -70.38% -27.54% -12.82% Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -50.64% -45.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Translate Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Translate Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics beats Translate Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi Pasteur Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors. The company was founded by Robert T. Brooke on September 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

