Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMPGY. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $712.50.

CMPGY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.24. 87,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,334. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.67 and a beta of 1.08. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

