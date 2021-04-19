Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. AlphaValue lowered Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 1.08. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $22.66.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

