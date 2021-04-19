Compound (COMP) Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $479.72 or 0.00842110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and approximately $402.29 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000522 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,799 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

