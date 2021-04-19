Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the March 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 130,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 289,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 204,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.29. 1,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,150. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $171.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $101.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. Analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

