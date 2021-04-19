ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

NYSE COP traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $50.89. 6,584,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,825,653. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 million, a P/E ratio of -45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

