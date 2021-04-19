Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 986,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Northland Securities upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1,897.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 162,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,555,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellium stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -82.47 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellium will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

