Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Reaches Market Cap of $7.55 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and approximately $236,992.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded up 2,859.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00063791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00018629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00086478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $352.10 or 0.00645916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.