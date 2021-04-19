Contrasting Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) & Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Dynatronics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dynatronics and Glaukos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Glaukos 1 6 1 0 2.00

Dynatronics presently has a consensus price target of $1.65, indicating a potential upside of 46.00%. Glaukos has a consensus price target of $66.38, indicating a potential downside of 21.93%. Given Dynatronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than Glaukos.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatronics and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics -7.94% -35.41% -9.85% Glaukos -33.61% -7.99% -5.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Dynatronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Glaukos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynatronics and Glaukos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $53.41 million 0.32 -$3.42 million ($0.42) -2.69 Glaukos $236.98 million 16.43 $15.42 million ($0.10) -850.20

Glaukos has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatronics. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dynatronics has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. The company also provides power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, treadmills, recumbent bikes, and other related equipment. In addition, it offers therapeutic modality devices, such as electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, therapeutic lasers, shortwave diathermy, radial pulse therapy, hot and cold therapy, compression therapy, and electrodes. Further, the company provides clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubing, topical analgesics, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracing, paper products, athletic tapes, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician's Choice, and PROTEAM brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, and athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, hospitals, clinics, and consumers, as well as online. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent SA, a two-stent product that is designed for use as a standalone glaucoma procedure; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.