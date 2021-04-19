Contrasting SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) & Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get SharpSpring alerts:

58.7% of SharpSpring shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of SharpSpring shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SharpSpring has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SharpSpring and Bandwidth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpSpring 0 2 3 0 2.60 Bandwidth 0 1 7 0 2.88

SharpSpring presently has a consensus target price of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 18.73%. Bandwidth has a consensus target price of $192.86, indicating a potential upside of 42.80%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than SharpSpring.

Profitability

This table compares SharpSpring and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpSpring -22.44% -22.41% -14.87% Bandwidth -8.90% 0.86% 0.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SharpSpring and Bandwidth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpSpring $22.70 million 9.23 -$12.39 million ($1.20) -13.62 Bandwidth $232.59 million 14.51 $2.49 million ($0.43) -314.07

Bandwidth has higher revenue and earnings than SharpSpring. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SharpSpring, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bandwidth beats SharpSpring on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing. It also provides Perfect Audience, a cloud-based platform that offers display retargeting software products and services. The company serves various organizations, including marketing agencies and small and medium size businesses, associations, and non-profits. It markets and sells its products and services through internal sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc. and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc. in December 2015. SharpSpring, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.