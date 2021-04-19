Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 30.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after purchasing an additional 471,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Copart by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Copart by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,740,000 after purchasing an additional 139,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $254,847,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $123.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.