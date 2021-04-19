Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62.

CPPMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.49.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.