Core Laboratories (CLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Core Laboratories to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CLB opened at $27.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

