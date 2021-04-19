Cormark Comments on New Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NGD. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.25 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.86.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,171,000 after buying an additional 8,208,839 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 120.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 89,034 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

