Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.26. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

In related news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 809.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSR traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $32.17. 938,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

