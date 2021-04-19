Country Trust Bank Boosts Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $31,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Markel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MKL traded down $3.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,211.30. The stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,533. Markel Co. has a one year low of $761.06 and a one year high of $1,218.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,140.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,045.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,965,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,161.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

