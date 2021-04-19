Country Trust Bank Makes New $23.03 Million Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 183,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,029,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 563,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,318 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 41.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.48.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.54. 46,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,521. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.81 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

