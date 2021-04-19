Country Trust Bank Makes New $8.98 Million Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 307,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,977,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,641,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $29.37. 18,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

