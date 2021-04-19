Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Shares Gap Up to $45.98

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.98, but opened at $47.34. Coursera shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 4,692 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

