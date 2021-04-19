CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 221 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Mastercard by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 735,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,589,000 after purchasing an additional 75,067 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $383.60. The company had a trading volume of 66,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,490. The firm has a market cap of $381.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.37.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 784,272 shares of company stock worth $260,633,643 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

