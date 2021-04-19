CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 5.1% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,571. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.39 and its 200-day moving average is $139.58. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $153.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

