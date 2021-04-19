CRA Financial Services LLC Has $384,000 Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 222,620 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.52. 14,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,046. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 108.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SJI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

