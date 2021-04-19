CRA Financial Services LLC Has $545,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.24% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,597,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432,650 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,171,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,230,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 148.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 349,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 208,648 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,065,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after acquiring an additional 159,615 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JAGG traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $54.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,352. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.38 and a 1-year high of $56.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09.

