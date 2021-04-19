CRA Financial Services LLC Has $735,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.97. The stock had a trading volume of 104,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,663. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $96.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.90.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

