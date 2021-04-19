CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 571 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 47.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,685,949. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $30.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $708.84. 1,016,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,635,508. The company has a fifty day moving average of $665.93 and a 200 day moving average of $634.71. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.76 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $680.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,485.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

