Credits Market Capitalization Tops $14.33 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0641 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $14.33 million and approximately $737,423.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012028 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000899 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News.

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.