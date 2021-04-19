Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires 404 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

NYSE:TOT opened at $45.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Total’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.