Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys 651 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Danaher by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $243.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.02. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $151.37 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The company has a market cap of $173.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.33.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

