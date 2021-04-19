Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys 89 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $217.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.