Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 522 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $114.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day moving average is $101.20. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.47.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

