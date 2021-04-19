Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Grows Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $102.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.28. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $104.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

