Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $667,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $98.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average is $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

