Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935,102 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,179,000 after purchasing an additional 300,377 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,905,000 after buying an additional 957,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,629,000 after buying an additional 416,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.628 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

