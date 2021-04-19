Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5,714.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $238.69 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.88.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

