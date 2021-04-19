Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Purchases 1,932 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 11,364.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,003,000 after acquiring an additional 192,079 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,961,000 after acquiring an additional 121,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,648,000 after acquiring an additional 142,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $239,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after buying an additional 275,803 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.48.

NYSE DHI opened at $96.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $96.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.