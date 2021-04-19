Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3,120.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after acquiring an additional 548,188 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,557,000 after acquiring an additional 506,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $162.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.82.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

