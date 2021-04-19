Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 67,342 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $477,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.37 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

