Critical Comparison: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) versus Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sterling Bancorp and Zions Bancorporation, National Association, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86 Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 11 5 1 2.33

Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.68%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus price target of $48.17, suggesting a potential downside of 14.17%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $1.33 billion 3.44 $427.04 million $2.07 11.51 Zions Bancorporation, National Association $3.25 billion 2.83 $816.00 million $4.33 12.96

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Bancorp. Sterling Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zions Bancorporation, National Association, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 21.32% 5.83% 0.83% Zions Bancorporation, National Association 14.58% 6.79% 0.65%

Dividends

Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sterling Bancorp pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sterling Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Sterling Bancorp on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector finance, and commercial real estate, such as multi-family loans; residential and commercial mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. The company also engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 76 full-service retail and commercial financial centers in the New York Metro Market and the New York Suburban Market. Sterling Bancorp was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 422 branches, which included 273 owned and 149 leased. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

