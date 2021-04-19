Critical Review: Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and First Merchants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $108.51 million 2.76 $25.74 million N/A N/A First Merchants $552.09 million 4.61 $164.46 million $3.46 13.52

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Peoples Financial Services and First Merchants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A First Merchants 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Merchants has a consensus target price of $36.33, suggesting a potential downside of 22.33%. Given First Merchants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Peoples Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 25.36% 9.07% 1.06% First Merchants 26.65% 8.50% 1.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Merchants pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Merchants has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First Merchants beats Peoples Financial Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co., which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans. The company also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts. Peoples Financial Services was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. It operates 124 banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. The company also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

