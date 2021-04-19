Critical Survey: Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) versus Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Summit Hotel Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital $217.26 million 0.86 $70.70 million $1.21 2.55 Summit Hotel Properties $549.35 million 1.89 $82.61 million $1.25 7.84

Summit Hotel Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Hotel Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital -184.72% 13.70% 1.29% Summit Hotel Properties -28.45% -7.82% -3.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Summit Hotel Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Summit Hotel Properties 0 0 4 0 3.00

Western Asset Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.06%. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus target price of $8.38, indicating a potential downside of 14.37%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties beats Western Asset Mortgage Capital on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in Pasadena, California.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

