Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 227,981 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 353.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,981 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Fortis worth $12,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 22.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

NYSE FTS opened at $43.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $44.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3962 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.21%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

