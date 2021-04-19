Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,538 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins stock opened at $264.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.64 and its 200 day moving average is $238.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $140.93 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

