Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 646,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,363,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $255.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

