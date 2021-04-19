CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Short Interest Update

CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRWG traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 149,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,007. CrowdGather has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc, a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences.

